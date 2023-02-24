UI UX Designer

Purpose of the position:

We are looking for a Digital UI/UX Designer who can design and develop web solutions that are innovative and intuitive. All Client projects worked on are unique and different, requiring someone that can design across platforms and think out the box.

Experience and requirements:

3-6 years’ UX UI experience

HTML (working knowledge – no coding)

Eye for quality and detail: pixel perfection

Solid knowledge of Photoshop, XD animation and videos

Understanding of user journeys

Duties:

Rolling out designs for company and clients

Designing experiences that improve ease of use for mobile and web

The company pays for upskilling courses and will allow you time during the week to complete these courses.

Desired Skills:

HTML

UX

UI

Photoshop

XD animation

Pixel

user journey

Multi-tasking

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Designs and develops web solutions for their clients

