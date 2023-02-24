Purpose of the position:
We are looking for a Digital UI/UX Designer who can design and develop web solutions that are innovative and intuitive. All Client projects worked on are unique and different, requiring someone that can design across platforms and think out the box.
Experience and requirements:
- 3-6 years’ UX UI experience
- HTML (working knowledge – no coding)
- Eye for quality and detail: pixel perfection
- Solid knowledge of Photoshop, XD animation and videos
- Understanding of user journeys
Duties:
- Rolling out designs for company and clients
- Designing experiences that improve ease of use for mobile and web
The company pays for upskilling courses and will allow you time during the week to complete these courses.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- UX
- UI
- Photoshop
- XD animation
- Pixel
- user journey
- Multi-tasking
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Designs and develops web solutions for their clients