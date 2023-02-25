Senior Enterprise Architect Business at Batho Pele Top Services – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Urgently looking for an experienced Enterprise Architect for our client in the banking industry.

Responsibilities:

Enterprise Content Management

Define the Current state of Enterprise Content Management

Define the Target state (Conceptual & Logical) for Enterprise Content Management

Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve target state

Identify rationalisation opportunities

Perform RFI & RFP when required

Manage technical debt Enterprise Content Management

Document architectural decisions

Data Architecture

Define the Current state of the Data Universe

Define the Target state (Conceptual & Logical) of the Data universe

Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve target state

Perform RFI & RFP when required

Manage technical debt for the data and analytical environment

Document architectural decisions

Integration Architecture

Define the current state of the data integration layer from operational data stores to warehousing

Define the Target state of the data integration layer from operational data stores to warehousing

Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve the integration target state

Perform RFI & RFP when required

Manage technical debt

Document architectural decisions

Data reconciliation

Define the current state of the Master & Reference data architecture

Define the Target state for Master & Reference data, including the replication patterns

Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve the integration target state

Perform RFI & RFP when required

Manage technical debt

Document architectural decisions

Master & Reference Data Management

Collaborates with business and technical partners to understand and provide the required data as per the analytical requirements

Analytical Architecture

Document the current state of the Analytical environment

Document all Analytical tools, even when managed by business

Ensure Application catalogue is up to date with all analytical solutions

Identify rationalisation opportunities

Data standard & patterns

Custodian of all data standards and patterns

Business Relationship management

Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance

Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company policies, legislation and regulations

Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times

Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times

Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance

Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance

Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company policies, legislation and regulations

Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications, and/or face-to-face meetings

Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times

Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times

Analytical

Analytical thinking

Assertiveness

Business Acumen

Coping with pressures & setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Logical reasoning

Presenting and Communicating Information

Problem solving skills

Professionalism

Self starter

Thorough & meticulous

Work independently

Desired Skills:

Enterprise Architecture

TOGAF

Solution Design

Emerging Technologies

Agile

DAMA

DESIGN THINKING

work independently

problem solver

Analytical thinker

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

