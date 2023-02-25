Senior Enterprise Architect Business at Batho Pele Top Services – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Urgently looking for an experienced Enterprise Architect for our client in the banking industry.
Responsibilities:
Enterprise Content Management
- Define the Current state of Enterprise Content Management
- Define the Target state (Conceptual & Logical) for Enterprise Content Management
- Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve target state
- Identify rationalisation opportunities
- Perform RFI & RFP when required
- Manage technical debt Enterprise Content Management
- Document architectural decisions
Data Architecture
- Define the Current state of the Data Universe
- Define the Target state (Conceptual & Logical) of the Data universe
- Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve target state
- Perform RFI & RFP when required
- Manage technical debt for the data and analytical environment
- Document architectural decisions
Integration Architecture
- Define the current state of the data integration layer from operational data stores to warehousing
- Define the Target state of the data integration layer from operational data stores to warehousing
- Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve the integration target state
- Perform RFI & RFP when required
- Manage technical debt
- Document architectural decisions
Data reconciliation
- Define the current state of the Master & Reference data architecture
- Define the Target state for Master & Reference data, including the replication patterns
- Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve the integration target state
- Perform RFI & RFP when required
- Manage technical debt
- Document architectural decisions
Master & Reference Data Management
- Collaborates with business and technical partners to understand and provide the required data as per the analytical requirements
Analytical Architecture
- Document the current state of the Analytical environment
- Document all Analytical tools, even when managed by business
- Ensure Application catalogue is up to date with all analytical solutions
- Identify rationalisation opportunities
Data standard & patterns
- Custodian of all data standards and patterns
Business Relationship management
- Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance
- Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company policies, legislation and regulations
- Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times
- Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times
Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance
- Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance
- Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company policies, legislation and regulations
- Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications, and/or face-to-face meetings
- Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times
- Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times
Analytical
Analytical thinking
Assertiveness
Business Acumen
Coping with pressures & setbacks
Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Logical reasoning
Presenting and Communicating Information
Problem solving skills
Professionalism
Self starter
Thorough & meticulous
Work independently
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise Architecture
- TOGAF
- Solution Design
- Emerging Technologies
- Agile
- DAMA
- DESIGN THINKING
- work independently
- problem solver
- Analytical thinker
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree