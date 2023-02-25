Senior Enterprise Architect Business at Batho Pele Top Services

Feb 25, 2023

Urgently looking for an experienced Enterprise Architect for our client in the banking industry.

Responsibilities:

Enterprise Content Management

  • Define the Current state of Enterprise Content Management
  • Define the Target state (Conceptual & Logical) for Enterprise Content Management
  • Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve target state
  • Identify rationalisation opportunities
  • Perform RFI & RFP when required
  • Manage technical debt Enterprise Content Management
  • Document architectural decisions

Data Architecture

  • Define the Current state of the Data Universe
  • Define the Target state (Conceptual & Logical) of the Data universe
  • Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve target state
  • Perform RFI & RFP when required
  • Manage technical debt for the data and analytical environment
  • Document architectural decisions

Enterprise Content Management

  • Define the Current state of Enterprise Content Management
  • Define the Target state (Conceptual & Logical) for Enterprise Content Management
  • Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve target state
  • Identify rationalisation opportunities
  • Perform RFI & RFP when required
  • Manage technical debt Enterprise Content Management
  • Document architectural decisions

Integration Architecture

  • Define the current state of the data integration layer from operational data stores to warehousing
  • Define the Target state of the data integration layer from operational data stores to warehousing
  • Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve the integration target state
  • Perform RFI & RFP when required
  • Manage technical debt
  • Document architectural decisions

Data reconciliation

  • Define the current state of the Master & Reference data architecture
  • Define the Target state for Master & Reference data, including the replication patterns
  • Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve the integration target state
  • Perform RFI & RFP when required
  • Manage technical debt
  • Document architectural decisions

Master & Reference Data Management

  • Collaborates with business and technical partners to understand and provide the required data as per the analytical requirements

Integration Architecture

  • Define the current state of the data integration layer from operational data stores to warehousing
  • Define the Target state of the data integration layer from operational data stores to warehousing
  • Define a roadmap including transition architecture to achieve the integration target state
  • Perform RFI & RFP when required
  • Manage technical debt
  • Document architectural decisions

Analytical Architecture

  • Document the current state of the Analytical environment
  • Document all Analytical tools, even when managed by business
  • Ensure Application catalogue is up to date with all analytical solutions
  • Identify rationalisation opportunities

Data standard & patterns

  • Custodian of all data standards and patterns

Business Relationship management

  • Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance
  • Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company policies, legislation and regulations
  • Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times
  • Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times

Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance

  • Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance
  • Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company policies, legislation and regulations
  • Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications, and/or face-to-face meetings
  • Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times
  • Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times

Analytical
Analytical thinking
Assertiveness
Business Acumen
Coping with pressures & setbacks
Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Logical reasoning
Presenting and Communicating Information
Problem solving skills
Professionalism
Self starter
Thorough & meticulous
Work independently

Desired Skills:

  • Enterprise Architecture
  • TOGAF
  • Solution Design
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Agile
  • DAMA
  • DESIGN THINKING
  • work independently
  • problem solver
  • Analytical thinker

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *