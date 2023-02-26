Senior Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Purpose of the job:

The main purpose of the job is to perform signal-level modelling, design and testing of systems and algorithms that comprise the signal path in radio telescopes. This covers analysing how each subsystem / algorithm along the signal path, from antenna to data product, modifies the signal and its quality, including analysing external influences upon the signal path, whether intended (e.g. online calibration) or unintended (e.g. fibre phase instability, pointing errors), etc.

Key Responsibilities:

Deliver quality analysis, typically at all levels of the systems hierarchy, including the enterprise or organisational aspects, covering systems of systems aspects

Supporting the systems and commissioning engineers through providing analysis of architectures and solutions with vague or abstract specifications.

Assisting the telescope systems engineers in tailoring the Client’s Systems Engineering Processes appropriately through preparing the signal path analysis components of the verification and validation plans.

Advancing the maturity of systems and products through inputs based on recognised signal chain systems analysis competence and skills.

Reviewing and integrating multiple activity reports into system level analysis reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts.

Contributing to strategic leadership of the Client and its Programmes through experience-based inputs and conceptual/ strategic thinking.

Advancing the Client’s organisational maturity through the development and implementation of analysis processes within the systems analysis and broader Systems Engineering and Business Process Environment.

Mentor or coach up to 5 analysts in the field of system performance analysis and specifically signal analysis.

Key Requirements:

Qualification:

Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years; OR

Eng with 7+ years; OR

PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years

Experience:

Recognised expertise in radio astronomy and/or radar signal processing and analysis domain.

Radio astronomy principles and instrumentation.

Analysing the performance of complex signal-based systems in the radio astronomy domain.

Processing data from signal-based systems.

Demonstrated experience in the utilisation of systems analysis tools.

Producing outputs and results that are usable directly for systems engineering and project management decisions.

Knowledge:

In-depth domain knowledge of:

Signal processing techniques (analogue and digital) in Radio Astronomy.

Systems engineering life-cycle processes with particular focus on the analysis of emergent properties.

Technology areas in signal-based systems (RF, EM, analogue and digital electronics, etc.)

Systems and engineering analysis, technology and/or software based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems analysis methods, procedures, tools and techniques.

Additional Notes

The applicant should have the following skills/abilities/competencies:

Operate independently or as a task leader when required, to deliver systems signal chain analysis, typically at all levels of the systems hierarchy, including complex systems dynamics behaviour for signal chains within systems of systems.

Work within multi-disciplined and multi-cultural teams and stakeholders, to form an effective interface between science and engineering teams.

Delivering systems analysis across multiple domains on multiple products, subsystems and systems to multiple teams.

Use of signal processing tools and software in processing signal data from analogue and digital signal-based systems.

Competence in computer software programming languages (Python, etc.)

Using advanced interpersonal skills in order to influence change in complex systems behaviour and operational environments.

Developing and applying innovative analysis methods, techniques and tools to improve the analysis capabilities of the organisation.

Ability to organise complex problems in such a way to define a plan of action and to allocate tasks

Communicate expertly and confidently both verbally and written in order to gather information, task team members and present results.

Coaching and mentoring

Work and successfully deliver under pressure.

The Senior System Analyst will operate within a matrix engineering organisation and will be deployed to multiple telescope or system projects and teams with different specific roles as dictated by the current organizational needs

Desired Skills:

Python

Programming

Verbal And Written Communication

