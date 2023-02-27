Automation Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

My Client in the Automotive Industry is looking for an Automation Engineer to join their company.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Collaborating with internal stakeholders as well as external partners to identify opportunities to solve problems through technological advancements and

Analyzing manufacturing trends and technologies for implementation to improve key KPIs.

Formulating and compiling detailed facility specifications to ensure the required facilities, machines, equipment and tools meet the required level of excellence.

Ensuring and directing the approval of funds for the purchasing of equipment by compiling, issuing and monitoring the appropriation process to Finance to meet deadlines.

Co-ordinating, monitoring and advising during design reviews when formulating the design and manufacturing of new facilities, fixtures and tools or modifications to ensure that all parties’ input is taken into consideration.

Controlling and directing Buy-off of new facilities by supervising try-outs, commissioning and measuring (dimensional) of these new facilities to ensure production processes is ergonomic and capable of producing the required quality and consistency to the companies standard.

Developing internal solutions to achieve key Digitalization and Automation objectives.

Formulating, supervising, and controlling Project Timing Plans, using MS Project to ensure that activities required for achieving project scope and objectives are completed in time, and reports are completed and distributed to all relevant stakeholders.

Managing contractor’s work and ensuring adherence to all relevant safety requirements or standards.

Piloting and validating new technologies.

Successfully document new processes and ensure successful handover to support teams.

Qualifications and Requirements:

National Diploma / Degree in Mechatronics /Electrical/ Electronic Engineering

Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in automation

Ability to compile detailed investment studies and project control plans

In-depth knowledge of production processes and facilities

Working knowledge and understanding of automation products in use at the company (e.g. Siemens, Kuka etc.)

Working knowledge and understanding of programming languages for development of production applications (e.g. C#, SQL etc.)

Working knowledge and understanding of automation design principles e.g., safety, maintainability, visualization, and operation

Proven analytical skills with an innovative approach to problem-solving.

Ability to communicate at all levels.

Assertiveness, decision making, facilitation and negotiation skills

Computer Literacy (MS Office incl. Projects, CAD, programming applications)

Proven experience in project management and project engineering

Be prepared to travel local and abroad so and when required

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Reference nr: NDAE

