Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Experience:
- Business, data and system integration experience, within a financial services operations environment – workflow (preferably with Microsoft D365, telephony (preferably Avaya) and Digital solutions.
- The incumbent should be solution orientated with a forward thinking and business sense mindset/skillset (also for business case formulation).
- Agile experience would be advantageous, participate in Santam project methodologies, processes and ceremonies with BITS teams to ensure execution and delivery of initiatives.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Business Process Analysis
- Telephony
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric