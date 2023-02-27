Business Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Experience:

Business, data and system integration experience, within a financial services operations environment – workflow (preferably with Microsoft D365, telephony (preferably Avaya) and Digital solutions.

The incumbent should be solution orientated with a forward thinking and business sense mindset/skillset (also for business case formulation).

Agile experience would be advantageous, participate in Santam project methodologies, processes and ceremonies with BITS teams to ensure execution and delivery of initiatives.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Business Process Analysis

Telephony

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

