Business Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Feb 27, 2023

My client based in Cape Town (Northern suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Experience:

  • Business, data and system integration experience, within a financial services operations environment – workflow (preferably with Microsoft D365, telephony (preferably Avaya) and Digital solutions.
  • The incumbent should be solution orientated with a forward thinking and business sense mindset/skillset (also for business case formulation).
  • Agile experience would be advantageous, participate in Santam project methodologies, processes and ceremonies with BITS teams to ensure execution and delivery of initiatives.

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Telephony

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

