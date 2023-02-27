Business Analyst at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for a skilled Business Analyst with strong experience in systems analysis and payment processing to join our team.

Requirements:

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience as a Business Analyst, preferably with payment processing experience.

3-5 years of experience as a Business Analyst in a banking environment.

Strong understanding of payment processing systems, payment gateways, and payment protocols (e.g., ACH, credit card processing, wire transfers).

Experience with system analysis, design, and implementation.

Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications, which provides effective technology solutions for project, and non-project business requirements related to the Bank’s Payments Products.

Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems.

Continuous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify and analyse complex business requirements.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and deliver high-quality work under tight deadlines.

Experience with Agile development methodologies and project management tools such as JIRA, Confluence, or similar.

Strong attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality work.

Experience with SQL and data analysis tools is a plus.

Desired Skills:

ACH

credit card processing

system analysis

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

