Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

We are looking for a skilled Business Analyst with strong experience in systems analysis and payment processing to join our team.
Requirements:
- Minimum of 3-5 years of experience as a Business Analyst, preferably with payment processing experience.
- 3-5 years of experience as a Business Analyst in a banking environment.
- Strong understanding of payment processing systems, payment gateways, and payment protocols (e.g., ACH, credit card processing, wire transfers).
- Experience with system analysis, design, and implementation.
- Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications, which provides effective technology solutions for project, and non-project business requirements related to the Bank’s Payments Products.
- Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems.
- Continuous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify and analyse complex business requirements.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and deliver high-quality work under tight deadlines.
- Experience with Agile development methodologies and project management tools such as JIRA, Confluence, or similar.
- Strong attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality work.
- Experience with SQL and data analysis tools is a plus.
Desired Skills:
- ACH
- credit card processing
- system analysis
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]