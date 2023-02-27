C# Developer

We are currently sourcing for an Intermediate to Senior C# Developer

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS INCLUDE BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

Providing effective and strategic technical development of systems, including new developments, maintenance, enhancement and support of existing systems.

Provide support and assistance to the team as subject matter experts of the systems being supported.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Programming, Computer Science, Information Technology or Similar

.Net Core 5 or higher (minimum of 3 years’ experience)

Angular 9 or higher

SQL

Git knowledge

Azure DevOps

Azure Cloud technologies

Good understanding of OOP principles

Experience developing and securing RESTful API’s

Experience with CI/CD

Knowledge of event driven programming

Unit & Integration Testing

Good knowledge of SDLC

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Angular 9

SQL

GIT

Azure DevOps

Azure Cloud

OOP Principles

Restful API

CI CD

Unit Testing

Integration Testing

SDLC

.NET

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position