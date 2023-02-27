C# Developer – Gauteng Sandown

We are currently sourcing for an Intermediate to Senior C# Developer
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS INCLUDE BUT NOT LIMITED TO:
Providing effective and strategic technical development of systems, including new developments, maintenance, enhancement and support of existing systems.
Provide support and assistance to the team as subject matter experts of the systems being supported.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Programming, Computer Science, Information Technology or Similar
.Net Core 5 or higher (minimum of 3 years’ experience)
Angular 9 or higher
SQL
Git knowledge
Azure DevOps
Azure Cloud technologies
Good understanding of OOP principles
Experience developing and securing RESTful API’s
Experience with CI/CD
Knowledge of event driven programming
Unit & Integration Testing
Good knowledge of SDLC
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- Angular 9
- SQL
- GIT
- Azure DevOps
- Azure Cloud
- OOP Principles
- Restful API
- CI CD
- Unit Testing
- Integration Testing
- SDLC
- .NET
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree