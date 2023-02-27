GOlang Developer – Western Cape Brackenfell

Our client is currently undertaking their Digital Transformation. You will be part of a team that delivers world class applications and business solutions.

Job Purpose

As a Senior Developer – your deep specialized knowledge to create, test and document high quality software will be a key success factor. Your collaborative technical guidance and mentorship to others will ensure that high quality of code and performance is maintained, as well as contribute to design patterns, libraries, frameworks and processes.

You will be part of a team that provides technical solutions to enterprise problems, and deliver high performing software for a fast-paced consumer environment. You will apply DevSecOps principles, and employ proper source code control, infrastructure security and necessary automation.

Job Description

Apply the attributes of the Job Purpose, as needed, to aspects (of software applications) such as the front-end, back-end, interface-based, data persistence, etc.

Ensure that coding mistakes are found and eliminated at the earliest possible point, by using the best available coding and debugging techniques, unit testing and TDD (where applicable), smoke testing and further testing, and interaction with QA professionals.

Apply DevSecOps principles by automating as much of code standards checks, built-in security and testing as possible.

Work in environments that may employ various approaches such as Scrum, Kanban, CI/CD, etc.

Keep improving your understanding of the ever-changing software industry.

Do everything with a customer-first approach

Requirements

3 Years IT Degree / Diploma or Matric with extensive, relevant and demonstrable job-related experience in writing robust, efficient production code.

Experience in general software development including testing and standards development with experience in backend, web and mobile technologies – (essential). Including the practical ability in developing applications using multiple programming languages, frameworks and technologies.

Experience developing in Golang in a front-end focused test-driven environment along with Reactjs and React Native

A Senior developer with specific exposure to mentoring and coaching a team of junior – intermediate developers

Experience with AWS, Stateless architecture design, Micro Services and the understanding of the strengths and weaknesses thereof.

Any additional experience in technical solutions support with exposure to both waterfall and agile projects in DevOps with the Agile / Scrum Tool set, preferably Atlassian

Desired Skills:

Golang

React Native

React. js

