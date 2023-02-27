iOS Developer (Senior)

Feb 27, 2023

Our Company is the world’s first behaviourial bank thats designed to help you bank healthier and rewards you for building a better financial future.
Job Description:

We are looking for a Swift developer responsible for the development and maintenance of applications aimed towards iOS and OS X, including mobile phones & tablets. Your primary focus will be the development of such applications and their integration with back-end services. You will be working alongside other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating quality products is essential.

Requirements:

  • 5 to 7 Years’ experience in source code development.
  • Banking or Financial sector, and product experience
  • Degree in software development, computer science or software engineering
  • Proficient in Swift, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.
  • Experience in React
  • Ability utilize iOS Databases efficiently
  • Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.
  • Building user interfaces (UIs)
  • Experience with SSL

Desired Skills:

  • Swift
  • iOS
  • OS X

