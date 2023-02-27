iOS Developer (Senior) – Gauteng Sandhurst

Job Description:
We are looking for a Swift developer responsible for the development and maintenance of applications aimed towards iOS and OS X, including mobile phones & tablets. Your primary focus will be the development of such applications and their integration with back-end services. You will be working alongside other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating quality products is essential.
Requirements:
- Experience in Swift & React Native
- 5 to 7 Years’ experience in source code development.
- Banking or Financial sector, and product experience
- Degree in software development, computer science or software engineering
- Proficient in Swift, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.
- Ability utilize iOS Databases efficiently
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.
- Building user interfaces (UIs)
- Experience with SSL
Desired Skills:
- Swift
- SSL
- Development iOS
- restful APIs
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our Company is the world’s first behaviourial bank thats designed to help you bank healthier and rewards you for building a better financial future.