iOS Developer (Senior) – Gauteng Sandhurst

Job Description:

We are looking for a Swift developer responsible for the development and maintenance of applications aimed towards iOS and OS X, including mobile phones & tablets. Your primary focus will be the development of such applications and their integration with back-end services. You will be working alongside other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating quality products is essential.

Requirements:

Experience in Swift & React Native

5 to 7 Years’ experience in source code development.

Banking or Financial sector, and product experience

Degree in software development, computer science or software engineering

Proficient in Swift, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.

Ability utilize iOS Databases efficiently

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.

Building user interfaces (UIs)

Experience with SSL

Desired Skills:

Swift

SSL

Development iOS

restful APIs

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Company is the world’s first behaviourial bank thats designed to help you bank healthier and rewards you for building a better financial future.

Learn more/Apply for this position