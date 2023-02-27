IT Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is looking for a Senior IT Business Analyst who has knowledge of software including applications and programming.
Purpose:
- Primarily responsible for managing delivery throughout the ALM (application lifecycle management) & SDLC (software development lifecycle) periods. Key focus will be facilitating the design of new IT solutions and processes to improve business efficiency and productivity by working closely with IT & executive management and clients to align ongoing projects and initiatives with the strategic goals and plan of the business division.
Knowledge and Experience Required:
- 8 years plus relevant work experience.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office, MS Project, MS Visio, process design and simulation and statistical analysis tools and MS SQL Manager.
- Possess understanding in the areas of application programming, database and system design.
- Review and edit requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solution;Develop functional specifications and system design specifications for client engagements.
- Leads testing efforts;
Desired Skills:
- business analysis
- MS SQL
- testing