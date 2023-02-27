IT Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Feb 27, 2023

Our client is looking for a Senior IT Business Analyst who has knowledge of software including applications and programming.
Purpose:

  • Primarily responsible for managing delivery throughout the ALM (application lifecycle management) & SDLC (software development lifecycle) periods. Key focus will be facilitating the design of new IT solutions and processes to improve business efficiency and productivity by working closely with IT & executive management and clients to align ongoing projects and initiatives with the strategic goals and plan of the business division.

Knowledge and Experience Required:

  • 8 years plus relevant work experience.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office, MS Project, MS Visio, process design and simulation and statistical analysis tools and MS SQL Manager.
  • Possess understanding in the areas of application programming, database and system design.
  • Review and edit requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solution;Develop functional specifications and system design specifications for client engagements.
  • Leads testing efforts;

Desired Skills:

  • business analysis
  • MS SQL
  • testing

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *