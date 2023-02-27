IT Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is looking for a Senior IT Business Analyst who has knowledge of software including applications and programming.

Purpose:

Primarily responsible for managing delivery throughout the ALM (application lifecycle management) & SDLC (software development lifecycle) periods. Key focus will be facilitating the design of new IT solutions and processes to improve business efficiency and productivity by working closely with IT & executive management and clients to align ongoing projects and initiatives with the strategic goals and plan of the business division.

Knowledge and Experience Required:

8 years plus relevant work experience.

Proficient in Microsoft Office, MS Project, MS Visio, process design and simulation and statistical analysis tools and MS SQL Manager.

Possess understanding in the areas of application programming, database and system design.

Review and edit requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solution;Develop functional specifications and system design specifications for client engagements.

Leads testing efforts;

Desired Skills:

business analysis

MS SQL

testing

