IT Technician (Tier 2) – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Urgently on the hunt for an experienced IT Technician to handle both on site and remote support for a number of external clients.

Seeking high-performance individual preferably with some team lead/supervisory experience. Must have solid hardware and software, server support, backup’s and general infrastructure support experience coupled with a completed A+/N+ or similar qualification. Own transport a must.

Minimum requirements:

Completed tertiary qualification it IT (A+ N+, MCSE or similar)

3years 2nd level support experience on hardware, software, servers, etc

Previous experience in a leadership role

Conversant in English and Afrikaans

Driver’s license and car

Desired Skills:

2nd line support

IT Technician

About The Employer:

Well established technology company that provides support to external small to large clients. Stunning company culture that embraces hard work and will reward you with long term career opportunities

Employer & Job Benefits:

Petrol

Cell

Learn more/Apply for this position