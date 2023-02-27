IT Technician (Tier 2) – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Urgently on the hunt for an experienced IT Technician to handle both on site and remote support for a number of external clients.
Seeking high-performance individual preferably with some team lead/supervisory experience. Must have solid hardware and software, server support, backup’s and general infrastructure support experience coupled with a completed A+/N+ or similar qualification. Own transport a must.
Minimum requirements:
- Completed tertiary qualification it IT (A+ N+, MCSE or similar)
- 3years 2nd level support experience on hardware, software, servers, etc
- Previous experience in a leadership role
- Conversant in English and Afrikaans
- Driver’s license and car
Desired Skills:
- 2nd line support
- IT Technician
About The Employer:
Well established technology company that provides support to external small to large clients. Stunning company culture that embraces hard work and will reward you with long term career opportunities
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Petrol
- Cell