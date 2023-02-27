Lead Business Analyst

The Business Analyst Team Lead is responsible for leading and coaching a team of Business Analysts to maximise productivity and increase business delivery within the Business Analysis space. This includes the fostering of cross-discipline relationships to constantly review and improve on ways of work.

Qualification

Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience. Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similarFacilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Experience

5+ years Business Analyst team lead experience within retail

Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).Business Process Management experience

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills

Good planning and time management skillsGood business and IT acumen

Problem solving and decision makingAbility to influence

Organising, co-ordinating and directingSelf-starter, with a can-do attitudeCustomer focusedAnalytical thinking

Decision makingResults driven

Knowledge skills:

5+ year’s In-depth knowledge of business analyst team lead

Aris Modelling

Business Analysis

Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

Experience in participating in projects

Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Aris Modelling Business Analysis

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Business Process Analysis

Workflow Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Multi national retail company looking for BA team lead

