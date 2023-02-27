Lead Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The Business Analyst Team Lead is responsible for leading and coaching a team of Business Analysts to maximise productivity and increase business delivery within the Business Analysis space. This includes the fostering of cross-discipline relationships to constantly review and improve on ways of work.
Qualification
Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience. Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similarFacilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
- Experience
5+ years Business Analyst team lead experience within retail
Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development
Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).Business Process Management experience
Excellent communication, both written and verbal
Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
Good planning and time management skillsGood business and IT acumen
Problem solving and decision makingAbility to influence
Organising, co-ordinating and directingSelf-starter, with a can-do attitudeCustomer focusedAnalytical thinking
Decision makingResults driven
- Knowledge skills:
5+ year’s In-depth knowledge of business analyst team lead
Aris Modelling
Business Analysis
Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
Experience in participating in projects
Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Aris Modelling Business Analysis
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- Business Process Analysis
- Workflow Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years FMCG
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Multi national retail company looking for BA team lead