Mid Front End Developer (React) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a Mid Front End Developer is sought by a providing of cutting-edge AI-based video analytics to join its team where you will develop new user-facing features & build reusable components and front-end libraries for future use. Candidates should have at least 5+ years’ suitable work experience and proficiency with tech tools including React, HTML, TypeScript, JavaScript, Material UI, Ant Design, CSS and have some UX skills. You must also have some Python skills or the ability to pick up on it quickly.

DUTIES:

Develop new user-facing features and reporting.

Build reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.

Optimise components for maximum performance across an array of web-capable devices and browsers.

Research into new front-end technologies which may be relevant to the company.

Build testability into the front ends.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years relevant work experience.

Ideal candidates should be versed in React, HTML, TypeScript, JavaScript, Material UI, Ant Design and CSS, and have design and some level of UX skills.

The front-end applications mostly interact with Python-based back-ends via RESTful API’s and so some expertise in Python or the ability to pick up on Python would be important.

The candidate should have the ability to quickly learn the current tech stack and existing applications and hit the ground running.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Mid

Front

End

Learn more/Apply for this position