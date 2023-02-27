MIS Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Leading financial services based in Sandton requires an experienced MIS Administrator.
Matric and appropriate qualification
1-2 years experience in a similar role
Experience in financial services would be an advantage
Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team
Good technical knowledge and skills to execute on reports successfully
Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analysing data
Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement
Action orientated and takes initiative.
Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong xls), MS SharePoint, QlikView/QlikSense, nPrinting, Power BI (Microsoft), SQL
Report Writer
Management Information system designer and implementer
Database management (ET-QV L-SQL)
Internal Management information reporting
Build and maintain a process where all regions & users are using common systems and reports
Report Writing – builder, maintenance, reports A-Z, creating, maintaining, amendments, quality assurance, distribution
Support users across the branch network
Data mapping and management, MIS (Qlikview /nPrinting– multiple data sources); Power BI; Internal applications, SQL
Produce internal management information reports, including but not limited to month end reports, KPI reports, Toolkit, incentives, Management Dashboards
Scripting, coding, troubleshooting, debugging, ensuring quality assurance on data
Streamlining of processes and procedures, ensuring efficiency of MIS
Role Level Access/Security – ensuring data security
Automated data distribution
Daily, monthly, quarterly and annual user reporting
Ad-hoc reports
Management Information
Produce all month end management & operational dashboards
Provide Management information to enable users to proactively manage operational performance and measurement results
Help co-create the relevant information for company to make decisions on a national scale (based on commercials & usability)
Personal and Company Development
Set goals for the year and ensure that personal training and development takes place
Ensure alignment to company development
Reassess the self-management principle continuously and self –measure
Move from operational chasing to more strategic value add responsibilities
Establish the systems and realignment of resources to enable a sustainable practice management and operations process
Desired Skills:
- Network engineering
- MIS Administrator
- System engineer
- network administrator
- data
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic + performance bonus