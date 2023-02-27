MIS Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Leading financial services based in Sandton requires an experienced MIS Administrator.

Matric and appropriate qualification

1-2 years experience in a similar role

Experience in financial services would be an advantage

Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team

Good technical knowledge and skills to execute on reports successfully

Good communication skills, both written and verbal.

Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analysing data

Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement

Action orientated and takes initiative.

Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong xls), MS SharePoint, QlikView/QlikSense, nPrinting, Power BI (Microsoft), SQL

Report Writer

Management Information system designer and implementer

Database management (ET-QV L-SQL)

Internal Management information reporting

Build and maintain a process where all regions & users are using common systems and reports

Report Writing – builder, maintenance, reports A-Z, creating, maintaining, amendments, quality assurance, distribution

Support users across the branch network

Data mapping and management, MIS (Qlikview /nPrinting– multiple data sources); Power BI; Internal applications, SQL

Produce internal management information reports, including but not limited to month end reports, KPI reports, Toolkit, incentives, Management Dashboards

Scripting, coding, troubleshooting, debugging, ensuring quality assurance on data

Streamlining of processes and procedures, ensuring efficiency of MIS

Role Level Access/Security – ensuring data security

Automated data distribution

Daily, monthly, quarterly and annual user reporting

Ad-hoc reports

Management Information

Produce all month end management & operational dashboards

Provide Management information to enable users to proactively manage operational performance and measurement results

Help co-create the relevant information for company to make decisions on a national scale (based on commercials & usability)

Personal and Company Development

Set goals for the year and ensure that personal training and development takes place

Ensure alignment to company development

Reassess the self-management principle continuously and self –measure

Move from operational chasing to more strategic value add responsibilities

Establish the systems and realignment of resources to enable a sustainable practice management and operations process

Desired Skills:

Network engineering

MIS Administrator

System engineer

network administrator

data

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic + performance bonus

