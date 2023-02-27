Network Administrator – Gauteng Menlyn

Primary purpose of the position:
- Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and switch day to day administration
- Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments; overseeing the implementation of data and network security
- Maintains the business as usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments
- Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e. Change Control, etc.)
- Assists with the organisation’s compliance and regulatory requirements (i.e. PCI DSS)
Knowledge, skills and experience:
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
- Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies
- Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies
- Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies
- Strong knowledge of Windows operating system
- Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.
- Knowledge of Security patch maintenance process on LAN environments
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Hands-on approach
- Ability to manage SLA’s with service providers
Minimum Education:
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
- National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage
- Any network qualification (i.e. CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fotinet) would be an advantage
Special Requirements:
- Willing to work overtime
- Willing to do standby
- Travel nationally
- Must be self-learning
- Able to work independently
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- Fortinet
- Arista