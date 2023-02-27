Network Engineer

Our client based in the Retail industry is seeking a Network Engineer to join their team based in Cape Town.

Main Purpose

The Network Engineer is responsible for the design, setup, configuration, maintenance, and reliable operation of the company’s network- and computer systems. This includes the implementation of new infrastructures, proactively identifying improvements, as well as monitoring, troubleshooting, and fixing identified issues with the company’s IT infrastructures and -systems. The role ensures optimized and efficient operation of all systems, as well as the implementation, maintenance, and support of effective security measures to protect the company’s information assets. The Network Engineer ensures all hardware- and software systems, including related procedures, adhere to organizational standards.

Key Responsibilities

Designing and implementing new network solutions and/or improving the efficiency of current networks

Installing, configuring, supporting, and maintaining network equipment including firewalls, routers, servers, switches, Wi-Fi controllers and access points

Configuration and maintenance of SDWAN, IP tunnels, DHCP and DNS

Implementation and conformance to back up- and disaster recovery policies and procedures. Perform data backups and disaster recovery operations

Set up, configure, support and maintain telephone systems, specifically VOIP systems, in a SDWAN environment

Co-ordinate and manage sub-contractors involved with network installations across the organization

User administration (setup and maintenance of user accounts)

Ensure correct and optimal function of peripheral devices across the organization

Recovery and repairs from hardware- or software failures. Coordinate and communicate with impacted stores

Provide tier II support per request from the IT Service Desk

Monitor network performance and uptime, and identify remedial actions to improve overall network performance

Perform system updates to new versions of OS and application software releases

Setup security policies for users. A Network Engineer must have a strong grasp of computer security (e.g. firewalls, intrusion detection systems, multi-factor authentication, encryption)

Password and identity management

Facilitate procurement of hardware- and software

Operate master consoles in order to monitor the performance of computer systems and networks, and to coordinate computer network access and use

Maintain and administer computer networks and related computing environments, including computer hardware, systems software, applications software, and all configurations

Key Technical & Behavioural Competencies

Ideally the candidate should have 3 to 5 year’s experience in a similar role

A MCSE and good working knowledge of Active Directory is mandatory

Microsoft Azure, Windows Server, Windows 10 & 11, Office365, MS Office, Microsoft Exchange – high proficiency required

ERP system experience would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Network Engineer

IT

Azure

ERP System

Learn more/Apply for this position