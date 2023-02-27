Network Engineer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Our client based in the Retail industry is seeking a Network Engineer to join their team based in Cape Town.
Main Purpose
The Network Engineer is responsible for the design, setup, configuration, maintenance, and reliable operation of the company’s network- and computer systems. This includes the implementation of new infrastructures, proactively identifying improvements, as well as monitoring, troubleshooting, and fixing identified issues with the company’s IT infrastructures and -systems. The role ensures optimized and efficient operation of all systems, as well as the implementation, maintenance, and support of effective security measures to protect the company’s information assets. The Network Engineer ensures all hardware- and software systems, including related procedures, adhere to organizational standards.
Key Responsibilities
- Designing and implementing new network solutions and/or improving the efficiency of current networks
- Installing, configuring, supporting, and maintaining network equipment including firewalls, routers, servers, switches, Wi-Fi controllers and access points
- Configuration and maintenance of SDWAN, IP tunnels, DHCP and DNS
- Implementation and conformance to back up- and disaster recovery policies and procedures. Perform data backups and disaster recovery operations
- Set up, configure, support and maintain telephone systems, specifically VOIP systems, in a SDWAN environment
- Co-ordinate and manage sub-contractors involved with network installations across the organization
- User administration (setup and maintenance of user accounts)
- Ensure correct and optimal function of peripheral devices across the organization
- Recovery and repairs from hardware- or software failures. Coordinate and communicate with impacted stores
- Provide tier II support per request from the IT Service Desk
- Monitor network performance and uptime, and identify remedial actions to improve overall network performance
- Perform system updates to new versions of OS and application software releases
- Setup security policies for users. A Network Engineer must have a strong grasp of computer security (e.g. firewalls, intrusion detection systems, multi-factor authentication, encryption)
- Password and identity management
- Facilitate procurement of hardware- and software
- Operate master consoles in order to monitor the performance of computer systems and networks, and to coordinate computer network access and use
- Maintain and administer computer networks and related computing environments, including computer hardware, systems software, applications software, and all configurations
Key Technical & Behavioural Competencies
- Ideally the candidate should have 3 to 5 year’s experience in a similar role
- A MCSE and good working knowledge of Active Directory is mandatory
- Microsoft Azure, Windows Server, Windows 10 & 11, Office365, MS Office, Microsoft Exchange – high proficiency required
- ERP system experience would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Network Engineer
- IT
- Azure
- ERP System