Feb 27, 2023

Our client in the IT Industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Project Manager (6-month fixed term contract).

Requirements:

  • 5 Years’ experience in the same or a similar role.
  • Relevant tertiary education or certifications.
  • Experience in project managing for acquisitions or mergers.
  • Project management qualification.
  • Strong problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent communications skills.
  • Organised and diligent person.
  • Strong negotiation and conflict management skills
  • Experience in working in an IT environment will be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide centralized governance and coordination to keep the teams involved in the integration on track.
  • Provide status updates on key activities, achievements, and issues to be escalated.
  • Provide clarity on the scope and goals.
  • Oversee governance, transparency, traceability, templates, standard processes, and procedures.
  • Break down tasks into individual projects, representing the key internal and external activities.
  • Set up a schedule of all projects, key dependencies and critical path identified.
  • Ensure that project goals are being met and identifying issues that need to be addressed.
  • Scheduling and setting up of meetings between relevant parties and managing outcomes during meetings.
  • Allocation of resources.
  • Managing budgets.
  • Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Communication
  • Problem-Solving
  • Negotiation
  • Planning
  • Reporting

