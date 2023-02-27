Project Manager

Our client in the IT Industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Project Manager (6-month fixed term contract).



An awesome career opportunity awaits!

Requirements:

5 Years’ experience in the same or a similar role.

Relevant tertiary education or certifications.

Experience in project managing for acquisitions or mergers.

Project management qualification.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Excellent communications skills.

Organised and diligent person.

Strong negotiation and conflict management skills

Experience in working in an IT environment will be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

Provide centralized governance and coordination to keep the teams involved in the integration on track.

Provide status updates on key activities, achievements, and issues to be escalated.

Provide clarity on the scope and goals.

Oversee governance, transparency, traceability, templates, standard processes, and procedures.

Break down tasks into individual projects, representing the key internal and external activities.

Set up a schedule of all projects, key dependencies and critical path identified.

Ensure that project goals are being met and identifying issues that need to be addressed.

Scheduling and setting up of meetings between relevant parties and managing outcomes during meetings.

Allocation of resources.

Managing budgets.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Communication

Problem-Solving

Negotiation

Planning

Reporting

