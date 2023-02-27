Rectron expands partnership with Microsoft

Rectron has expanded its existing partnership with Microsoft to distribute Microsoft 365, Windows and server software into the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Rectron and Microsoft’s partnership has spanned almost two decades, and this is another example of how the two tech organisations are looking to enhance the customer journey for seamless product access.

“Extending our partnership with Microsoft to SADC is a key pillar of our strategy to expand Rectron’s presence in the region,” says Marilyn Shamba, product manager at Rectron. “Together, we hope to grow our reach as a key distributor of Microsoft products.”

Under this partnership expansion, Rectron is now a one-stop shop for resellers in SADC for Microsoft products and services, which includes Microsoft 365 as a Fully Packaged Product (FFP) and an Electronic Software Delivery (ESD). Windows is also available as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), FFP and ESD, while server licences are available as OEM licensing.

“Our experience as a trusted Microsoft distributor means we have established programmes offering resellers financial benefits when they buy devices together with Microsoft software. Our dedicated marketing team has a wealth of knowledge and collection of marketing materials on hand for resellers that promote the value of buying genuine software and having the correct software licences.”

As it stands, this new expansion complements the existing partnership with the South African market which already services Lesotho and the Kingdom of Eswatini. In addition to distributing Microsoft products, Rectron has a strong portfolio of notebook brands including Acer, Asus, Gigabyte, Lenovo, MSI and RCT.

“Our performance in the last few years as a Microsoft distributor is a testament to our capabilities and we look forward to a fruitful journey together. The region is in the capable hands of an already well-oiled machine. Here’s to new beginnings and endless possibilities,” says Shamba.