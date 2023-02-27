RETAIL ANALYST (EXCEL SUPERUSER)

Feb 27, 2023

Retailer in the N/Subs requires the services of an analytical superuser on excel to play an important role in stock, purchasing, financial analysis and some modelling
Matric with Maths
3 year business related qualification
18 month exp in a Retail environment utilising Excel on an advanced level

Desired Skills:

  • ANALYSING DATA
  • STOCK AND PURCHASING
  • accounting
  • modeling

