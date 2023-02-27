SAP Consultant

Feb 27, 2023

Are you a SAP Consultant, who is well versed in S/4 HANA and SAP Basis?
We seek the skill set of a SAP Hana Consultant

Location:

  • Gauteng
  • Hybrid working model

Requirements:

  • SAP Basis Skills (R/3 and S/4 HANA)
  • SAP Fiori – Implementation and Administration
  • SAP HANA Database Administration
  • SAP S/4 HANA cloud (preferable) Azure
  • Analyse and solve SAP Basis issues (SAP R/3 and S/4 HANA), concerning:
  • Archiving and data maintenance
  • Performance Topics / Sizing / Tuning
  • Code Quality & Guidelines
  • Security Topics
  • SAP Solution Manager

Core Duties:

  • Member of the SAP platform DevOps team and taking over responsibility for SAP Basis topics for the existing SAP-R/3 Template Solution called “STARD” and the new being developed SAP S/4 Hana Template Solution called “PROTON”, in particular:
  • Archiving and data maintenance for STARD
  • Development of an archiving concept for PROTON
  • Performance Topics / Sizing / Tuning for PROTON
  • Code Quality & Guidelines for PROTON
  • Security Topics in PROTON
  • The “STARD” SAP R/3 template solution includes 16 productive SAP-systems which cover the logistics processes in 12 production locations in the company and about 20 different DEV, INT, and TEST-systems.
  • The new “PROTON” S/4 template solution currently being developed within the initiative “PKT 2025” will cover even more production locations in the Company. Currently PROTON includes nine DEV, INT- and TEST-S/4-systems. The productive rollouts will start in 2023 and are planned to be completed in 2030. The new “PROTON” S/4 template solution is based on the new target architecture 2030 including services and cloud technologies.
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls, and emails
  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

Desired Skills:

  • basis
  • archiving
  • HANA
  • AZURE

