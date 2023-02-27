SAP Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Are you a SAP Consultant, who is well versed in S/4 HANA and SAP Basis?
We seek the skill set of a SAP Hana Consultant
Location:
- Gauteng
- Hybrid working model
Requirements:
- SAP Basis Skills (R/3 and S/4 HANA)
- SAP Fiori – Implementation and Administration
- SAP HANA Database Administration
- SAP S/4 HANA cloud (preferable) Azure
- Analyse and solve SAP Basis issues (SAP R/3 and S/4 HANA), concerning:
- Archiving and data maintenance
- Performance Topics / Sizing / Tuning
- Code Quality & Guidelines
- Security Topics
- SAP Solution Manager
Core Duties:
- Member of the SAP platform DevOps team and taking over responsibility for SAP Basis topics for the existing SAP-R/3 Template Solution called “STARD” and the new being developed SAP S/4 Hana Template Solution called “PROTON”, in particular:
- Archiving and data maintenance for STARD
- Development of an archiving concept for PROTON
- Performance Topics / Sizing / Tuning for PROTON
- Code Quality & Guidelines for PROTON
- Security Topics in PROTON
- The “STARD” SAP R/3 template solution includes 16 productive SAP-systems which cover the logistics processes in 12 production locations in the company and about 20 different DEV, INT, and TEST-systems.
- The new “PROTON” S/4 template solution currently being developed within the initiative “PKT 2025” will cover even more production locations in the Company. Currently PROTON includes nine DEV, INT- and TEST-S/4-systems. The productive rollouts will start in 2023 and are planned to be completed in 2030. The new “PROTON” S/4 template solution is based on the new target architecture 2030 including services and cloud technologies.
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls, and emails
- Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.
Desired Skills:
- basis
- archiving
- HANA
- AZURE