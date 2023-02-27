SAP Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Are you a SAP Consultant, who is well versed in S/4 HANA and SAP Basis?

We seek the skill set of a SAP Hana Consultant

Location:

Gauteng

Hybrid working model

Requirements:

SAP Basis Skills (R/3 and S/4 HANA)

SAP Fiori – Implementation and Administration

SAP HANA Database Administration

SAP S/4 HANA cloud (preferable) Azure

Analyse and solve SAP Basis issues (SAP R/3 and S/4 HANA), concerning:

Archiving and data maintenance

Performance Topics / Sizing / Tuning

Code Quality & Guidelines

Security Topics

SAP Solution Manager

Core Duties:

Member of the SAP platform DevOps team and taking over responsibility for SAP Basis topics for the existing SAP-R/3 Template Solution called “STARD” and the new being developed SAP S/4 Hana Template Solution called “PROTON”, in particular:

Archiving and data maintenance for STARD

Development of an archiving concept for PROTON

Performance Topics / Sizing / Tuning for PROTON

Code Quality & Guidelines for PROTON

Security Topics in PROTON

The “STARD” SAP R/3 template solution includes 16 productive SAP-systems which cover the logistics processes in 12 production locations in the company and about 20 different DEV, INT, and TEST-systems.

The new “PROTON” S/4 template solution currently being developed within the initiative “PKT 2025” will cover even more production locations in the Company. Currently PROTON includes nine DEV, INT- and TEST-S/4-systems. The productive rollouts will start in 2023 and are planned to be completed in 2030. The new “PROTON” S/4 template solution is based on the new target architecture 2030 including services and cloud technologies.

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls, and emails

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

Hurry now and apply

Desired Skills:

basis

archiving

HANA

AZURE

Learn more/Apply for this position