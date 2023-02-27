Senior Java Developer

Feb 27, 2023

Our Client seeks to fill the shoes of a Senior Java Developer in the Johanesburg region.

The suitable Candidate must have hands-on coding experience in Java and Spring related technologies.

Further Requirements and Experience in the following:

  • Hands on experience with common open-source and Java EE technologies, EJB, Spring, Hibernate, RESTful API, JMS, MQ, Maven/Git/Continuous integration, Oracle PL/SQLExperience in Unix based development environment (Unix, Shell, Perl, Python) is a plus

Knowledge in the following technologies and practices would be advantageous:

  • TDD
  • Pair programming
  • Kubernetes
  • Azure

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • spring

