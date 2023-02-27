Senior Java Developer

Feb 27, 2023

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS INCLUDE BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

  • Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End OR Middleware) with high quality solutions
  • Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including
  • Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development & provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions
  • Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions
  • Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience
  • Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions
  • Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes
  • Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.
  • Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services
  • Provide input into project & program teams (when required) to plan & manage the development lifecycle e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration etc.
  • Conduct reviews, performance monitoring & ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • 5+ years software development experience
  • JAVA Spring and Hibernate Integration 5.0
  • Web Services
  • Micro-Services Architecture
  • Microsoft SQL/PostgreSQL
  • Integration Technology experience (IBM MQ, MQ, REST, SOAP, HTTP/S etc.)

EMAIL – [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Spring
  • Web Services
  • Micro Services
  • SQL
  • PostgreSQL
  • Integration Technology

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *