Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client seeks to fill the shoes of a Senior Java Developer in the Johanesburg region.
The suitable Candidate must have hands-on coding experience in Java and Spring related technologies.
Further Requirements and Experience in the following:
- Hands on experience with common open-source and Java EE technologies, EJB, Spring, Hibernate, RESTful API, JMS, MQ, Maven/Git/Continuous integration, Oracle PL/SQLExperience in Unix based development environment (Unix, Shell, Perl, Python) is a plus
Knowledge in the following technologies and practices would be advantageous:
- TDD
- Pair programming
- Kubernetes
- Azure
Desired Skills:
- Java
- spring