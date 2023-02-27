Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Sandown

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS INCLUDE BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End OR Middleware) with high quality solutions

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including

Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development & provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions

Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions

Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience

Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes

Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services

Provide input into project & program teams (when required) to plan & manage the development lifecycle e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration etc.

Conduct reviews, performance monitoring & ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years software development experience

JAVA Spring and Hibernate Integration 5.0

Web Services

Micro-Services Architecture

Microsoft SQL/PostgreSQL

Integration Technology experience (IBM MQ, MQ, REST, SOAP, HTTP/S etc.)

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring

Web Services

Micro Services

SQL

PostgreSQL

Integration Technology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

