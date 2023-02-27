Senior Network Engineer (Contact Centre) – Gauteng Centurion

Senior Network Engineer (Contact Centre)

About the Position

Looking for a highly skilled, experienced, results driven Senior Network Engineer with strong technical and Information Systems knowledge who is highly competent in the support of contact Centre voice applications. S/he is inspiring with ability to work with great teams and contribute towards our higher purpose and service orientation. The ideal Candidate will be part of a team that Implements and troubleshoots Voice infrastructures.

Job Purpose

To provide the technical skills to support the optimal management and operation of all Data and Voice communication related infrastructure in the production and development environment. Management of projects and programmes within all network areas as well as technology and architecture approval and governance, vendor management and 3rd level technical assistance on all problems, incidents and changes.

Education and Experience

Minimum Qualification & Experience Required

Relevant National Diploma / Advance Certificate (NQF6) and 3-4 years’ experience in IT engineering environment, of which 1 – 2 years ideally at knowledge worker level.

OR

Senior Certificate (NQF 4) AND Relevant IT Qualification (s) / Certification (s) – see below – , AND 3-4 years’ experience in IT engineering environment, AND additional requirements specified in Min Functional requirements, where applicable.

ALTERNATIVE #

Senior Certificate (NQF 4) AND 6 years’ IT engineering experience.

# The alternative qualifications and experience refers to internal minimum requirements

Minimum Functional Requirements

Proven experience with systems planning, security principles, and general software management best practices.

5-7 years’ experience in IP routing and switching experience; and CCNP/CCIE certification.

IP routing and switching experience; and CCT Certification.

Proficient in the following technologies: Technical Knowledge of Routers, Wi-Fi Access Points, Switches; LAN Cabling, Voice Gateways, Protocols, Network Management Systems.

Broad IT Network Knowledge

ITIL Foundation Certification.

Job Outputs:

Process

Accumulate information and provide reports with recommendations applicable to area of specialisation.

Apply practical and applied knowledge and act authoritatively on methods, systems and procedures to identify trends and potential risks.

Communication of situational interpretation and judgement of work outputs and queries in area of specialisation.

Effectively plan and schedule own activities to continuously improve quality and service delivery in area of specialisation.

Execute process and procedural change, implement the change and provide guidelines and support related to new requirements as a result of the change.

Use practical and applied knowledge and situational judgement to consider policy implications and to arrive at decisions / conclusions.

Correctly apply applicable legislation, including amongst others policies, procedures, and SOPs in the delivery of work outputs.

Responsible for managing the co-ordination, configuration, installation, and management of multiple network types (WAN, LAN, wireless, satellite, telephony, internetworking) and related client services with the enterprise.

Responsible maintaining network architectures, and for the identification and resolution of high level hardware and software technical problems and malfunctions related to the network and related services.

Makes recommendations and implement decisions in the areas of throughput analysis, problem solving, and infrastructure planning, with the potential to affect the successful execution of business transactions.

Ensures a stable performance environment for the network communication infrastructure.

Participates in various IT projects intended to continually improve / upgrade the network / telecommunications infrastructure.

Respond appropriately and deal with queries or complaints in an effective manner (i.e. punctual; polite and with empathy).

Professionally manage them through to resolution or escalation.

Network troubleshooting to resolve technical problems.

Take ownership of escalated and/or complex tickets allocated to Network Services and / or the relevant Virtual team (“VTs”) ticket queue.

Contribute fully as an active team member and ensure personal and team objectives are achieved.

Maintain a professional relationship with peers of other Service Delivery teams.

Utilise excellent customer service skills and exceed business expectations.

Identify potential business facing risks.

Involvement in problem management to identify root cause analysis.

Report customer feedback and potential product request.

Collaborate with other teams to maintain standards and functionality.

Troubleshoot, maintain and support a wide range of systems.

Deliver assistance to Junior- and Network Engineers

Ensure Service Level Agreements (“OLA’s and SLA’s”) are met / achieved.

Governance

Comply to set governance and compliance procedures and processes related to an area of specialisation and continuously identify and escalate risks.

People

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and team members to achieve predefined objectives.

Finance

Adhere to organisational policies and procedures to ensure cost effectiveness and reduction of financial costs.

Client

Contribute to a culture of customer service excellence, which builds positive relationships & provides opportunity for feedback & exceptional service.

Ensure own understanding and adherence to customer service delivery and provide specialist support to meet or exceed customer expectations.

Behavioural competencies

Accountability

Analytical Thinking

Attention to Detail

Building Sustainability

Commitment to Continuous Learning

Fairness and Transparency

Conceptual Ability

Honesty and Integrity

Organisational Awareness

Problem Solving and Analysis

Respect

Trust

Technical competencies

Computer Literacy

Functional Policies and Procedures

IT Knowledge

Customer Relationship Management

System Thinking

Technical Expertise

IT Project Management

Knowledge of IT Governance and Business

Verbal Communication

Compliance Competencies

Engineering Planning and Design

Security Clearance: GOC Confidential

Desired Skills:

ITIL

CISCO

Troubleshooting

