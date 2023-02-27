Description:
As a Senior Security Architect, you will be responsible for designing and implementing the Identity Management System (IdMS), Privilege Access Management (PAM) system, Data Security and data leaking. You will be working with various teams across multiple areas of the business to design and implement these systems. You should have experience in building complex systems using a variety of technologies, ideally in an enterprise environment.
Requirements:
- Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions including solutions from Sailpoint and SecZetta
- Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Secrets Management solutions including solutions from BeyondTrust (full stack solution) and CyberArk
- Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) solutions including solutions from Imperva and IBM Guardium
- Directory Services (DS) solutions including Active Directory, Azure AD and IBM Tivoli Directory Services
- Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) solutions including Splunk
- Security Orchestration, Automation and response (SOAR) solutions including IBM Resilient
- Vulnerability Management Systems (VMS) including Tenable
- Endpoint Protection Solutions (EPS) including Symantec, Microsoft and Crowdstrike
-
Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Classification and Labelling (DCL) services including solutions from Symantec, Zscaler, Titus and Microsoft
-
Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Certificate Management Solutions including Thales and Venafi
-
Remote access and Web ProxyCASB solutions including solutions from Zscaler
- Zero Trust and Micro-segmentation solutions
- Cloud and Container Posture Assessment solutions
- DevSecOps Solutions for security code development, vulnerability and build processing.
- Platform Integration and API management solutions
- Scripting and Coding experience
- Breach And Attack Simulation solutions.
- Architecture and Design documentation creation and review
Technologies (pref):
- Semanta TLP
- Sailpoint Identity IQ
- File access management – FIM & FAM
- Zscaler
- Microsoft 365 – Information Protection
- Beyond Trust (Full stack solution)
- EPM Cap
- Unix/Linix
- Sesdetta -3rd party managed system for access
- Cyber Arc – Secrets Management
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
- 5 years of experience in designing and implementing security solutions for web, mobile, and/or desktop applications with the ability to write secure software
- Must be comfortable working within a cross functional team environment
- Experience designing and implementing security solutions preferred
Desired Skills:
- Identity and Access Management (IAM)
- Privileged Access Management (PAM)
- Unix
- LINIX
- AZURE
- Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM)
- CyberArk
- Security architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree