Senior Security Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Description:

As a Senior Security Architect, you will be responsible for designing and implementing the Identity Management System (IdMS), Privilege Access Management (PAM) system, Data Security and data leaking. You will be working with various teams across multiple areas of the business to design and implement these systems. You should have experience in building complex systems using a variety of technologies, ideally in an enterprise environment.

Requirements:

Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions including solutions from Sailpoint and SecZetta

Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Secrets Management solutions including solutions from BeyondTrust (full stack solution) and CyberArk

Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) solutions including solutions from Imperva and IBM Guardium

Directory Services (DS) solutions including Active Directory, Azure AD and IBM Tivoli Directory Services

Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) solutions including Splunk

Security Orchestration, Automation and response (SOAR) solutions including IBM Resilient

Vulnerability Management Systems (VMS) including Tenable

Endpoint Protection Solutions (EPS) including Symantec, Microsoft and Crowdstrike

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Classification and Labelling (DCL) services including solutions from Symantec, Zscaler, Titus and Microsoft

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Certificate Management Solutions including Thales and Venafi

Remote access and Web ProxyCASB solutions including solutions from Zscaler

Zero Trust and Micro-segmentation solutions

Cloud and Container Posture Assessment solutions

DevSecOps Solutions for security code development, vulnerability and build processing.

Platform Integration and API management solutions

Scripting and Coding experience

Breach And Attack Simulation solutions.

Architecture and Design documentation creation and review

Technologies (pref):

Semanta TLP

Sailpoint Identity IQ

File access management – FIM & FAM

Zscaler

Microsoft 365 – Information Protection

Beyond Trust (Full stack solution)

EPM Cap

Unix/Linix

Sesdetta -3rd party managed system for access

Cyber Arc – Secrets Management

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

5 years of experience in designing and implementing security solutions for web, mobile, and/or desktop applications with the ability to write secure software

Must be comfortable working within a cross functional team environment

Experience designing and implementing security solutions preferred

Desired Skills:

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Unix

LINIX

AZURE

Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM)

CyberArk

Security architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

