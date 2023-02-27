Senior Support Engineer (Installations) (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN customer networks while performing day to day internal networking maintenance as your technical expertise as a Senior Support Engineer with core focus on Installations is sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. You will take the lead in planning, spec’ing and building network solutions for clients, conduct data network faults while ensuring proper configuration and deployment of ISP or customer networking equipment while adhering to standards and practices. You will need Grade 12/Matric, and Certifications including Cisco CCNP, Mikrotik MTCRE – MTCINE preferred with at least 5 years’ work experience as an ISP Network Engineer or in Network administration and maintenance. You will require experience with BGP, OSPF Champion, TCP/IP, IP Addressing (v4 and v6), CIDR, DNS, Riverbed, Meraki or Fortinet SD-WAN, Basic Linux and experience implementing QoS, PBR, VPN, MPLS. Any experience with CCIE in addition, will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Take the lead in planning, spec’ing and building of network solutions for customers.

Maintain the national network.

Undertake data network fault investigations and implement resolutions in local and wide area environments.

Ensure proper configuration and deployment of ISP or customer networking equipment while adhering to standards and practices.

Liaise with Project Management team, Network Engineers and Service Desk Agents on a regular basis.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Grade 12 / Matric.

Cisco CCNP.

Mikrotik MTCRE – MTCINE preferred.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years’ experience as an ISP Network Engineer or in Network administration and maintenance.

Thorough understanding of switching, routing and their related technologies: BGP, OSPF Champion. TCP/IP, IP Addressing (v4 and v6), CIDR and DNS.

Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture.

Experience implementing QoS, PBR, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.

Riverbed, Meraki or Fortinet SD-WAN experience.

Basic Linux.

Must be well spoken, have a good command of the English language and must be able to deal with customers in a professional manner.

Valid Driver’s Licence.

Advantageous –

CCIE.

