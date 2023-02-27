Senior Support Engineer (WAN) (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist urgently seeking a highly skilled Senior Support Engineer (WAN) whose core role will be performing day to day operational support customer networks, assisting in low level designs while operationally maintaining Cisco SD-WAN and MPLS networks. The successful incumbent will require Grade 12/Matric, be Certified in Cisco CCNP, Cisco SD-WAN (VPTella & Meraki) with at least 5 years’ work experience as an ISP Network Engineer or in Network administration and maintenance. You will need proficiency in BGP, OSPF Champion, TCP/IP, IP Addressing (v4 and v6), CIDR, DNS, QoS, PBR, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN, Cisco MPLS and have a solid understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture. You must also be well spoken with a strong command of English and be able to deal with customers in a professional manner.

DUTIES:

Maintain customer MPLS and Cisco SD-WAN networks.

Find and present operational, technological and cost efficiencies on customer and internal networks.

Undertake data network fault investigations and implement resolutions in local and wide area environments.

Ensure proper configuration and deployment of ISP or customer networking equipment while adhering to and customer standards and practices.

Liaise with Project Management team, Network Engineers and Service Desk Agents on a regular basis.

Operationally handle escalated support requests.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Grade 12 / Matric.

Cisco CCNP essential.

Cisco SD-WAN (VIPTella & Meraki) essential.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years’ experience as an ISP Network Engineer or in Network administration and maintenance.

Thorough understanding of switching, routing and their related technologies: BGP, OSPF Champion. TCP/IP, IP Addressing (v4 and v6), CIDR and DNS.

Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture.

Experience implementing QoS, PBR, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.

Cisco MPLS and SD-WAN experience.

Must be well spoken, have a good command of the English language and must be able to deal with customers in a professional manner.

Valid Driver’s Licence.

COMMENTS:

