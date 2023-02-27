Snr Full Stack Developer – Pretoria – Hybrid Working Model – Gauteng Pretoria

Full Stack Developer – Pretoria – Hybrid Working Module

The successful applicant will be responsible for but not limited to the following broad job functions:

Maintain and develop the In-house software stack.

C# Development.

.NET Core Development.

Front-end and back-end development.

Mobile App development.

SQL Server management and database development.

Writing and implementing of SQL queries, views, functions, and procedures.

Maintain and develop Angular JS frontend stack.

Experience with problem identification and development of solutions.

Communicate with Clientele.

Provide support to Clientele.

Creation of software documentation.

Time and Task tracking and reporting to Head of Development.

Provide valuable insights regarding technology stack being used.

Adhere to Software Standards and Procedures set out by Head of Development.

Research and stay ahead of new technology stacks.

Test, implement and evaluate new developments and programs.

Identify areas for modification and improvement of Software.

Document software process and changes.

Proactive, Critical Thinker.

Deadline Driven.

Solutions Orientated.

Ability to work independently.

Agile, able to adjust and adapt easily to an agile and dynamic working environment.

Minimum Requirements:

Must Have Degree in Bsc Computer Sciences

3 – 5 Years’ experience with:

C#.

Asp.net.

.Net MVC and MVC Core5.

Java.

Android development.

Angular.

MS SQL Server.

SQL SSMS.

Visual Studio and VS Code experience.

Windows Server Experience (beneficial, non-critical).

Good understanding of the full development lifecycle.

Java development experience.

Strong Android Native (Java) development experience.

Xamarin experience.

Desired Skills:

BSc Information Scinces

BCom Information Technology

.Net

