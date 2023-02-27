Solutions Analyst

We have an opening for a Solutions Analyst to join us on contract bases and the successful candidate can be based anywhere in South Africa.

Qualifications Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

IT related qualification

The solution analyst is meant to, in collaboration with the Project Teams; stakeholders, and other persons and key roles, provide technical assistance in terms of investigating, improving, and designing systems and processes.

Someone to be the “2IC” to the project Technical Architect who works closely with the Business Solution Architect.

These solutions are meant to address identified user requirements and business objectives.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Examine and evaluate current systems.

Identify system requirements.

Liaise with users to track additional requirements and features.

Evaluate and understand interfaces between systems.

Collaborate with business and technical stakeholders to propose new systems/changes/enhancements.

Stay up to date with current technologies and technical developments.

Research and identify any rules that might impact solution delivery, such as compliance, data governance, or other business rules.

Make recommendations for solutions that deliver organizational goals.

Assist in the design and development lifecycle.

Assist in testing of solutions/changes/enhancements.

Detailed user story created for the technical team.

Technical Skills/Experience

Azure DevOps

SQL knowledge advantageous

.Net knowledge advantageous

Postman/SOAPUi, or any other API testing frameworks

Understanding of REST / SOAP services

Visio/Bizagi/BPM

Agile methodology

Personal Skills

The ability to take initiative and be self-motivated.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Written and verbal communication skills.

The ability to engage with and collaborate with business and technical stakeholders.

Strong attention to detail.

Developed skills in examination and analysis.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

