Feb 27, 2023

We have an opening for a SQL Developer to join our team in Cape Town.

This is a hybrid work opportunity.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Experience Required:

  • Minimum of 8 years experience in application development.

  • Proven record of exceptional work performance.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Integration of new sources of data into company databases so that it can also be analysed and included in relevant database objects and reports.

  • Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimisation.

  • Conceptualizing, defining, and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones.

  • Analysis of data from various sources in order to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal.

  • Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyse data that is relevant to the company’s business model.

  • Test your own programs/ artifacts to ensure their correctness.

  • Debugging of programs.

  • Deployment planning and execution.

  • Updates of data model/ design documentation.

  • Technical support/ assistance to others on their own programs/ systems.

  • Understanding of the SDLC Methodology.

  • Experience with Agile methodologies will be beneficial.

  • Understanding of Microsoft database technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS).

  • Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses.

  • Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

  • Documentation Frameworks, Tools, and Standards.

Work Environment:

  • Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

