SQL Developer

We have an opening for a SQL Developer to join our team in Cape Town.

This is a hybrid work opportunity.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Experience Required:

Minimum of 8 years experience in application development.

Proven record of exceptional work performance.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Integration of new sources of data into company databases so that it can also be analysed and included in relevant database objects and reports.

Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimisation.

Conceptualizing, defining, and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones.

Analysis of data from various sources in order to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal.

Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyse data that is relevant to the company’s business model.

Test your own programs/ artifacts to ensure their correctness.

Debugging of programs.

Deployment planning and execution.

Updates of data model/ design documentation.

Technical support/ assistance to others on their own programs/ systems.

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology.

Experience with Agile methodologies will be beneficial.

Understanding of Microsoft database technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS).

Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses.

Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

Documentation Frameworks, Tools, and Standards.

Work Environment:

Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position