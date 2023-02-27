Systems Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Experience:
Job purpose
The Systems Analyst will play a critical role as a problem solver and person who assists in defining and enabling business change in agile environment. Their primary responsibility is to deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value. The incumbent will be expected to analyse business requirements using industry standard tools and methodologies and transforming them into systems specifications.
Key outcomes
The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Systems Analyst:
- Performing detailed impact analysis including process, gap, and data analysis.
- Facilitation of work-sessions, database design and solution workshops to gather information, elicit and finalise functional requirements as well as transfer knowledge.
- Analyse how the business requirements will be met by introducing changes to the application/s or creating modern technology implementations.
- Examine existing systems to identify areas for improvement and integration. As part of the solution design, consider non-functional requirements that describe the characteristics of the system e.g., security, performance, maintainability, scalability, usability, and reliability of a product.
- Ensure system designs are aligned with business goals & requirements and ensuring that requirements are accurate and complete.
- Collaborate with developers and testers during sprints to ensure that system changes are implemented correctly, in an agile team within a scrum framework.
- Presenting solutions in the form of walk-throughs to analysts, project managers, architects, development teams, developers, and testers to ensure understanding and assist delivery teams with story estimations and prioritisation.
- Produce fit-for-purpose specifications documenting the solution.
- Produce data models, activity, component flow, functional decomposition and data flow diagrams using Enterprise Architect / Visio / Confluence.
- Document and implement, and guidelines to ensure that best solutions and designs are implemented and consistent with group architecture principals.
- Ensure that all stakeholders are engaged and kept up to date.
- Post implementation support to business and IT.
- Assist with business support and handling queries / errors related to production systems.
Qualifications and experience
- Relevant formal qualification / experience in systems analysis
- B. Com, B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics would be preferable
- +5 years Systems Analysis experience
- 3 – 5 Years’ experience in the Investment industry
- Experience in design and support workflow solutions
- Exposure to C#, XML, JSON, SOA
- Experience in Metastorm Business process Management (BPM) experience
- Experience analysing operational needs to design, automate, publish, test, monitor and report on business workflows in Metastorm Designer
- 3 – 5 years Software development experience would be advantageous
- Strong relational database expertise 3 – 5 years
- Experience in SQL stored procedures essential
- Demonstrated knowledge of object-oriented analysis and design
- Strong data analysis skills
- Strong Application Design expertise
- Exposure to SCRUM essential and other Agile methodologies advantageous
- Ability to work closely with all stakeholders to design and deliver solutions
Competencies
- Client Focus
- Cultivates innovation
- Collaborates
- Drives results
- Being Resilient
- Critical & Systems Thinking
- Attention to detail
- Communication Skills
- Decision Making
- Initiating Action
Attributes
- Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude
- Ability to work under pressure
- Honesty, integrity, and respect
- Ability to work independently
Desired Skills:
- Systems analyst
- Business systems
- BPM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric