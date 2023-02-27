Systems Analyst X2 – Gauteng

We are looking to hire X2 Systems Analysts with a minimum of 5 years of experience in Business and Systems Analysis across a custom software development environment.

Must have the following skills:

Systems Analysis

Integration Analysis

Business Analysis

Custom Software Development environment

(OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0

Swagger, Stoplight, Confluence/Jira, Microservices Architecture, JSON, XML

12 Months Contract

Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

