Systems Analyst X2 (Hybrid)

We are looking to hire X2 Systems Analysts with a minimum of 5 years of experience in Business and Systems Analysis across a custom software development environment.
- Systems Analysis
- Integration Analysis
- Business Analysis
- Custom Software Development environment
- (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0
- Swagger, Stoplight, Confluence/Jira, Microservices Architecture, JSON, XML
Qualification Required:
- Matric essential
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant Degree or Diploma
- Collaborate with OPCO (Operational Countries) across Africa to ensure reusable API solutions
- Systems Analysis Integration Analysis:
- Design new IT solutions, modify, enhance, or adapt existing systems and integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity.
- Analyse backend systems and create best API solutions based on incoming requirements
- API Designs that are dynamic and scalable
- API Designs that can quickly understood and coded by a Developer
- Researching new technologies, interpreting data, designing, and testing new systems
- Depict flows between multiple systems showing, triggers, inputs, processes, and outputs
- Experience in Telecommunication Industry is highly beneficial.
- An ability to work on multiple project teams at a given time.
- Demonstrated ability to communicate in both verbal and written communication
- Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills
- Consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.
- Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on services
- Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.
- With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)
- OPCO Expectations
- Continuously improve API Governance from the Group and best ways to ensure compliance across the Group and OPCO
- Work with Developer Portal Team to enhance Developer Portal documentation for Third Party Consumers to client
- Collaborate with OPCO’s on API’s and new integrations to these API’s
- Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.
- Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.
- Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.
- A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.
- Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.
12 Months Contract
Hybrid work model – Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML