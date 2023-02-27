Systems Analyst X2 (Hybrid)

Feb 27, 2023

We are looking to hire X2 Systems Analysts with a minimum of 5 years of experience in Business and Systems Analysis across a custom software development environment.

  • Systems Analysis

  • Integration Analysis

  • Business Analysis

  • Custom Software Development environment

  • (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0

  • Swagger, Stoplight, Confluence/Jira, Microservices Architecture, JSON, XML

Qualification Required:

  • Matric essential

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant Degree or Diploma

  • Collaborate with OPCO (Operational Countries) across Africa to ensure reusable API solutions

  • Systems Analysis Integration Analysis:

    • Design new IT solutions, modify, enhance, or adapt existing systems and integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity.

    • Analyse backend systems and create best API solutions based on incoming requirements

    • API Designs that are dynamic and scalable

    • API Designs that can quickly understood and coded by a Developer

  • Researching new technologies, interpreting data, designing, and testing new systems

  • Depict flows between multiple systems showing, triggers, inputs, processes, and outputs

  • Experience in Telecommunication Industry is highly beneficial.

  • An ability to work on multiple project teams at a given time.

  • Demonstrated ability to communicate in both verbal and written communication

  • Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills

  • Consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.

  • Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on services

  • Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

  • With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)

  • OPCO Expectations

    • Continuously improve API Governance from the Group and best ways to ensure compliance across the Group and OPCO

    • Work with Developer Portal Team to enhance Developer Portal documentation for Third Party Consumers to client

    • Collaborate with OPCO’s on API’s and new integrations to these API’s

  • Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

  • Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

  • Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

  • A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

  • Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

12 Months Contract
Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

