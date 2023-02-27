Systems Analyst X2

We are looking to hire X2 Systems Analysts with a minimum of 5 years of experience in Business and Systems Analysis across a custom software development environment.
Must have the following skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Integration Analysis
- Business Analysis
- Custom Software Development environment
- (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0
- Swagger, Stoplight, Confluence/Jira, Microservices Architecture, JSON, XML
12 Months Contract
Hybrid work model – Johannesburg
