Systems Analyst X2

Feb 27, 2023

We are looking to hire X2 Systems Analysts with a minimum of 5 years of experience in Business and Systems Analysis across a custom software development environment.
Must have the following skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Integration Analysis
  • Business Analysis
  • Custom Software Development environment
  • (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0
  • Swagger, Stoplight, Confluence/Jira, Microservices Architecture, JSON, XML

12 Months Contract
Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

