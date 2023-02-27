Vertiv in distribution agreement with Technology Access Group

Vertiv has announced a distribution agreement with South Africa-based TechAccess that allows TechAccess to distribute Vertiv’s integrated rack solutions portfolio designed for the enterprise sector and to support critical infrastructure systems.

The TechAccess portfolio will be complemented with Vertiv’s edge data center solutions including uninterruptible power supply systems (UPS), racks, rack power distribution units (rPDUs), keyboard/video/mouse (KVM) switches, integrated cabinets and rows, infrastructure monitoring, and services.

Pierre Havenga, MD of Vertiv Africa, says: “This distribution partnership with TechAccess improves digital infrastructure access for customers, and strengthens the market position for Vertiv and TechAccess in the Sub-Saharan African market. This partnership allows us to drive our market-leading portfolio, with its robust power and IT infrastructure solutions for white space and edge applications.

“TechAccess also has a considerable customer base that includes key clients from the finance, telco, insurance, mining, and colocation sectors. This, together with its renowned reputation in the market for exceptional capabilities around whitespace fit out to support critical infrastructure systems and edge solutions, makes the partnership ideal for Vertiv.”

Glenn Holmes, CEO of TechAccess, comments: “We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Vertiv, that will not only boost our infrastructure portfolio but will also provide customers in Sub-Saharan Africa with cutting-edge data centre solutions and expertise to support them in their digital transformation journey.”

Wojtek Piorko, south-east Africa regional director of Vertiv, adds: “In order to support growth in the region, it is important to make our solutions available to wider markets and to share our competencies with strong business partners in the field of critical infrastructure for data centers and edge applications.

“We have a broad and diverse solutions and services offering that addresses customer demands in this arena. Vertiv’s IT channel portfolio is a key focus area for the African region as we have historically been known for our work in larger business projects. Vertiv’s integrated rack portfolio has an extensive value proposition for the typical edge data centre, and TechAccess is well-positioned to support this market.”

Integrated solutions covered by the agreement include the Vertiv SmartCabinet and Vertiv SmartRow, as well as the tools and training available through the Vertiv Partner Program.