Backend Java Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:
A leading UK-based technology provider within the financial sector is seeking a Backend Java Developer to join their tech hub in Cape Town. Their flexible end-to-end platform offers banks and finance providers everything they need to provide an extensive range of financing products. This role will require hands-on Java programming abilities, experience in using Git and Spring frameworks and a strong knowledge of SQL and relational databases.
DUTIES:
- Write clear, concise, understandable and documented code according to current standards
- Understand the technical composition of the products and focus upon enhancing this through the creation of code that is clear, well designed, testable and efficient
- Make sure all code is fully tested
- Take responsibility for estimating, planning and managing your own work
- Undertake peer reviews of coding, QA, throughways etc. in line with the development life-cycle
REQUIREMENTS:
- Proven hands-on software development experience
- Proven core Java expertise
- Proven experience with unit testing, git & spring framework
- Experience in using Git
- Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases and SQL
- A knack for benchmarking and optimisation Experience with microservices an advantage
- Experience in the Spring Framework
- Knowledge of concurrency patterns
- Thorough understanding of the class loading mechanism in Java
- Knowledge of JVM, its limitations, weaknesses, and workarounds
- Understanding of JVM memory management and garbage collection
- Knowledgeable with key libraries, like JUnit and Jackson
- Experience with Atlassian toolset an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Backend
- Senior