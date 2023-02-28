Backend Java Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading UK-based technology provider within the financial sector is seeking a Backend Java Developer to join their tech hub in Cape Town. Their flexible end-to-end platform offers banks and finance providers everything they need to provide an extensive range of financing products. This role will require hands-on Java programming abilities, experience in using Git and Spring frameworks and a strong knowledge of SQL and relational databases.

DUTIES:

Write clear, concise, understandable and documented code according to current standards

Understand the technical composition of the products and focus upon enhancing this through the creation of code that is clear, well designed, testable and efficient

Make sure all code is fully tested

Take responsibility for estimating, planning and managing your own work

Undertake peer reviews of coding, QA, throughways etc. in line with the development life-cycle

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven hands-on software development experience

Proven core Java expertise

Proven experience with unit testing, git & spring framework

Experience in using Git

Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases and SQL

A knack for benchmarking and optimisation Experience with microservices an advantage

Experience in the Spring Framework

Knowledge of concurrency patterns

Thorough understanding of the class loading mechanism in Java

Knowledge of JVM, its limitations, weaknesses, and workarounds

Understanding of JVM memory management and garbage collection

Knowledgeable with key libraries, like JUnit and Jackson

Experience with Atlassian toolset an advantage

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java

Backend

Senior

Learn more/Apply for this position