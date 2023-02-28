Business Analyst

12 month fixed-term contract as Business Analyst working in the Finance Systems and Management Information team. The ideal candidate will be an experienced BA with an Accounting degree and experience working with large-scale multinational finance/accounting systems. Experience of Anaplan or Power BI would be beneficial.

This role is part of the Finance Systems and Management Information (MI) team, reporting to the Senior Developer – Financial Systems. This role works closely with colleagues across the Finance team, particularly in Financial Control and Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) but also including Finance Business Partners and colleagues in the Systems and MI team.

PRINCIPAL ELEMENTS AND ACCOUNTABILITIES

Work with Financial Control & FP&A to develop systems and models to embed best practices for group consolidation, transfer pricing, budgets & forecast and other projects

Work with stakeholders in the Systems and MI team to ensure that existing models are understood and fit for purpose

Build relationships with Financial Business Partners, Group Head of FP&A, the Head of Commercial Finance, and members of the Financial Control team to gather the reporting requirements and develop and maintain solutions in order to ensure their needs are met

Develop efficient solutions for model reporting, input and maintenance using the existing Anaplan and Power BI systems

Manage the development pipeline for new and enhanced MI required by the FP&A team, Finance Business Partners

Ensure the quality and accuracy of reporting that is being developed and help design controls to guard against inaccurate reporting

Working with the Systems teams to ensure that system changes and / or systems take into account the needs of the reporting infrastructure

Training of model end users

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor level degree or equivalent

Specialisation in Accounting, Statistics or Information Systems (recommended)

Excellent Financial Modelling skills

Production of Management information for use by the CFO and business

Data analytics and Data Visualisation

Solid understanding of the Software development Lifecycle

Experience of using Anaplan or Power BI would be an advantage

+3 years’ experience in Financial Control of other Group Finance function

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

English first language

Reports design and development

Functional and non-functional specifications

JAD

Microsoft Excel / PowerPoint – Advanced

Knowledge of MS Dynamix AX / NAV (or other multi-ccy ERP system) would be an advantage

Ability to deal with management and staff at all levels and excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to train users of systems at all levels

Great attention to detail, alongside excellent organisational skills

High degree of professionalism, confidentiality and discretion

Ability to deal with third parties in a professional and confidential manner

Schedules and manages workload effectively, thinks ahead, sets plans to achieve goal

Supports and works towards team goals, shares information

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Financial Planning

MS Dynamix AX

JAD

