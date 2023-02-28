12 month fixed-term contract as Business Analyst working in the Finance Systems and Management Information team. The ideal candidate will be an experienced BA with an Accounting degree and experience working with large-scale multinational finance/accounting systems. Experience of Anaplan or Power BI would be beneficial.
This role is part of the Finance Systems and Management Information (MI) team, reporting to the Senior Developer – Financial Systems. This role works closely with colleagues across the Finance team, particularly in Financial Control and Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) but also including Finance Business Partners and colleagues in the Systems and MI team.
PRINCIPAL ELEMENTS AND ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Work with Financial Control & FP&A to develop systems and models to embed best practices for group consolidation, transfer pricing, budgets & forecast and other projects
- Work with stakeholders in the Systems and MI team to ensure that existing models are understood and fit for purpose
- Build relationships with Financial Business Partners, Group Head of FP&A, the Head of Commercial Finance, and members of the Financial Control team to gather the reporting requirements and develop and maintain solutions in order to ensure their needs are met
- Develop efficient solutions for model reporting, input and maintenance using the existing Anaplan and Power BI systems
- Manage the development pipeline for new and enhanced MI required by the FP&A team, Finance Business Partners
- Ensure the quality and accuracy of reporting that is being developed and help design controls to guard against inaccurate reporting
- Working with the Systems teams to ensure that system changes and / or systems take into account the needs of the reporting infrastructure
- Training of model end users
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor level degree or equivalent
- Specialisation in Accounting, Statistics or Information Systems (recommended)
- Excellent Financial Modelling skills
- Production of Management information for use by the CFO and business
- Data analytics and Data Visualisation
- Solid understanding of the Software development Lifecycle
- Experience of using Anaplan or Power BI would be an advantage
- +3 years’ experience in Financial Control of other Group Finance function
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- English first language
- Reports design and development
- Functional and non-functional specifications
- JAD
- Microsoft Excel / PowerPoint – Advanced
- Knowledge of MS Dynamix AX / NAV (or other multi-ccy ERP system) would be an advantage
- Ability to deal with management and staff at all levels and excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Ability to train users of systems at all levels
- Great attention to detail, alongside excellent organisational skills
- High degree of professionalism, confidentiality and discretion
- Ability to deal with third parties in a professional and confidential manner
- Schedules and manages workload effectively, thinks ahead, sets plans to achieve goal
- Supports and works towards team goals, shares information
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- Financial Planning
- MS Dynamix AX
- JAD