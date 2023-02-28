Desktop Support Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client a leading Investment management firm is offering a permanent role for Desktop support Analyst to join the Cape Town team.

The role will contribute to delivering the team purpose of enabling users with the tools to perform their role successfully within the organisation.

Responsibilities:

Onsite support for daily incident resolution and service requests fulfilment.

Use ISM Tool to complete daily operational tasks in a methodical and timeous manner meeting SLA’s.

Commissioning and decommissioning of domain and non-domain machines using SCCM in compliance with standard procedures

Software deployment using SCCM.

Plan, coordinate and assist with Employee Desk moves

Be willing to work After Hours due to standby support or project related tasks.

Document procedures and troubleshooting.

Audio-visual / video conferencing support

Printer support

Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) support

Desired Skills:

SCCM

CompTIA

Azure

AWS

AVD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

