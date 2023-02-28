A leading South African company is seeking a talented Full Stack Developer to join their team in a hybrid role ensuring you get the benefit of working from home as well as office interaction. They like people with a creative approach to problem-solving and a love of learning. You will work along-side smart, focused colleagues who design, code and deploy meaningful software with modern tools and processes.
Requirements:
- Front end web technology frameworks; Angular, React, or Vue
- JavaScript, HTML5/CSS3
- Experience building and maintaining API’s
- C# (Java or Golang, Rust will be considered)
- 3+ Years’ experience
Main Responsibilities:
- Ability to work independently
- Ability to work in a variety of client settings and in a team-oriented environment
- High rate of learning
- Wide interest in technology
- Passion for the software industry
- Good communication skills
- Qualification: Degree or Diploma in IT or Computer Science
Other skills of interest:
- A working knowledge of relational databases
- Comfortable with software patterns
- Firm understanding of SOLID
- Familiar with domain orientated design
- Conversant with TDD and building unit tests and testable software
- Deployment with automate Build and Deploy using automated tooling, as part of iterative development and continuous integration
